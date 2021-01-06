WWE Nixed Plans To Have NXT Star Make SmackDown Debut Last Week

A WWE NXT star could have made their main roster debut last week on SmackDown, but plans for this to happen were changed.

WrestleVotes reports that this unknown star was supposed to appear in the main event segment on the episode that featured Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It wasn’t mentioned in the report who this star is, but it was noted that the wrestler is said to be on the card for Wednesday’s episode of NXT New Year’s Evil. There’s no word yet on whether WWE has nixed all plans to call up this NXT star or if it was pushed back by one week.

It was later reported by Fightul Select that Damian Priest could be headed to Raw or SmackDown soon, as WWE was discussing his call-up from NXT earlier this week.

Priest is scheduled to take on Karrion Kross at tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil. This bout will open the show and will air without commercial interruptions.

Last week’s SmackDown featured Owens beating Uso in a singles match. After the contest, he was attacked by Reigns and Uso. The segment ended with Reigns tossing Owens from a platform in the crowd through a table.