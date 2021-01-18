WWE Raw Preview (1/18): Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton Speaks



WWE returns to the ThunderDome tonight with an all-new live edition of Raw from St. Petersburg, FL.

Here’s what’s advertised for this week’s show:

Alexa Bliss faces Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match.

Randy Orton will address the WWE Universe after Alexa Bliss attacked him with a fireball last week.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his Facebook page that he at Raw, so expect the latest chapter in his storyline with Lacey Evans and daughter Charlotte Flair.

- Advertisement -

Plus, we’ll get more hype for the WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place in less than two weeks. Expect to see more entrants announced for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results and Takeaways feature right after the show goes off the air.

Asuka tweeted the following ahead of her match against Alexa Bliss. Asuka says she’s not scared of Bliss or “her monster.”