AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega & Kenta vs. Moxley & Archer

By Michael Reichlin

All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville, FL tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This week’s show will feature the in-ring debut of NJPW star KENTA, the first match in the Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament, a TNT Championship defense by Darby Allin, Chris Jericho teaming with MJF and much more.

The following items are advertised for AEW Dynamite:

  • AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer
  • TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela
  • Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament)
  • Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Benoni and “Pretty” Peter Avalon
  • PAC vs. “Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth
Plus, we’ll also hear from Sting and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Check back here later tonight for our AEW Dynamite Results and Takeaways feature.

