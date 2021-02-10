AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega & Kenta vs. Moxley & Archer

All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville, FL tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This week’s show will feature the in-ring debut of NJPW star KENTA, the first match in the Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament, a TNT Championship defense by Darby Allin, Chris Jericho teaming with MJF and much more.

The following items are advertised for AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament)

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Benoni and “Pretty” Peter Avalon

PAC vs. “Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth

Plus, we’ll also hear from Sting and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Check back here later tonight for our AEW Dynamite Results and Takeaways feature.