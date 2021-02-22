News On How Many Fans WWE Is Expecting At WrestleMania 37

It has been clear for a while now that WWE is looking forward to having a live audience at WrestleMania but the company hasn’t revealed any details of how many fans they are expecting yet.

Dave Meltzer provided some update on the plans during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio and he revealed that the officials are planning to have 30,000 fans for each night of WrestleMania 37.

He further noted that most of the fans who will be attending the PPV are expected to come from local areas in Florida as well as some domestic travellers from other states. Though the report did not reveal when the company will announce the ticket details for the fans.

- Advertisement -

WWE announced the plans for having WrestleMania in two nights once again back in January alongside the confirmation of the venues for the event in 2022 and 2023.

Stephanie McMahon then confirmed the rumors a few days later and WWE’s chief brand officer admitted that they are planning to bring the fans back for their biggest show of the year.

WrestleMania 37 will be taking place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this year on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, 2021.