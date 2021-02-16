Bobby Lashley Wants Keith Lee in The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley says he wants Keith Lee in his Hurt Business faction. Lashley thinks Lee is a star who is ready to breakout and the Hurt Business would propel him to the next level.

While speaking to TV Insider, WWE‘s reigning United States Champion was asked if he sees any similarities between himself and Keith Lee.

“Now that you say that, I kind of do,” Lashley said about seeing some of his own characteristics in Keith Lee. “When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL, but I never broke through to get that world title. Keith has earned respect from a lot of people.”

Lashley added, “He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others.”

Keith Lee was added to the main roster in 2020 after a great stint in NXT, where he won the NXT Championship and also the North American Championship.

Since The Hurt Business has seen some tension amongst the members, Bobby Lashley was asked if there is a possibility the group might disband.

“No. Sometimes when we disagree, it’s just being brothers — you have little spats. There’s no chance we’re breaking up.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley will defend his United States title against Keith Lee himself and Matt Riddle in a triple-threat match at the Elimination Chamber event this Sunday. He defeated Apollo Crews at Payback last year to win the title for the second time in his career.