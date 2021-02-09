Rapper Bow Wow Says He Wants To Wrestle For WWE, Superstars Respond

Rapper Bow Wow hopes to fulfill a lifelong dream of wrestling for WWE one day.

The 33-year-old is getting headlines for a tweet about his future career plans. He’s working on his final rap album and then plans to focus on other areas of interest. He will continue acting in movies and serving as a television host. He also wants to climb into the squared circle.

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

NXT‘s Bronson Reed was quick to welcome Bow Wow to the industry.

Welcome — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) February 8, 2021

Retribution‘s T-Bar is not shy on social media. He posted the following reply to Bow Wow’s comments:

It doesn’t sound crazy.



It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you.



Also Like Mike sucked. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/JvVimNWB2i — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

“Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC,” Bow Wow replied.

“Those sound like fighting words Air Bud. Why don’t you fly your “private jet” down to the @WWE ThunderDome and back them up?” T-Bar answered.

Earlier today, Bow Wow said that Bad Bunny is on his list.

Bad bunny is first on my list tied with t bart https://t.co/ktC7J63CCo — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

John Morrison seemed to invite Bow Wow to help with his feud with Bad Bunny.

Ricochet seems interested in facing him.

Say it live on RAW if you mean it. Pen is in hand ? @wwe https://t.co/d4T27E9IKp — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Bow Wow wants to tag with Rey Mysterio and win the WWE tag-team championships. This drew a reaction from Mysterio’s current tag partner, his son Dominik.

Whoa whoa whoa that’s my tag partner!! @smoss — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) February 8, 2021

“Gotchu Dom but now i got TBarr and little ricochet wanting the smoke. Im all for it,” Bow Wow responded.