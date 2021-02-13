CM Punk Pays Tribute To Harley Race With New Tattoo

CM Punk has gotten a new tattoo to honor the late Harley Race. The artist posted images of the tattoo on his official Instagram account.

Race passed away from lung cancer on August 1st, 2019. A few months after his death, Punk spoke to Sportsnet about getting a tattoo to honor him.

“The Harley Race tattoo is in motion, so to speak,” Punk said during the interview. He also mentioned a tattoo he has honoring the late Mitsuharu Misawa.

- Advertisement -

“Harley was a big piece of my career whether people realize it or not,” Punk continued. “He’s somebody who deserves to be memorialized.”

CM Punk Harley Race Stories

Bruce Prichard once revealed that CM Punk actually took a shot of alcohol once to celebrate Harley Race’s birthday. Prichard told the story on an episode of his podcast.

“Everybody got shots for Harley’s birthday. Now Punk doesn’t drink, don’t do drugs, but he took a shot out of respect for Harley Race,” Prichard said on his podcast. “And he goes, ‘you know, Harley asked me to do it, one shot’s not gonna kill me. I’m not gonna go get hammered, I took a shot out of respect for Harley Race.’ and for whatever reason, I just thought that was cool.”