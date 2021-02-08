Dax Harwood Opens Up About Battle With Bulimia

Many wrestlers deal with body image issues. Dax Harwood of FTR recently opened up about problems he’s had with his weight. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion reveals that he has battled the eating disorder bulimia.

Harwood took to Instagram to post side-by-side photos of himself along with comments about his condition:

“Getting real for a second, I’ve always struggled with my weight,” Harwood wrote. “At one time, I was actually bulimic. My highest weight was 282lbs, which on a 5’10” frame is not very “attractive”; nor healthy. I’ve tried every diet, but they rarely worked because I’m so afraid of food. I was scared of going backwards.”

Harwood then spoke about how “Body Transformation Specialist” Ferlan Bailey helped him achieve his fitness goals.

“With the help of my friend @ferlanbaileyifbbpro, he’s put me on a healthier path and continues to guide me along even when I question him,” Harwood continued. “More than a coach, he’s a great human being. If you have dietary or workout needs, this is the guy for you! Thank you Ferlan, for all your help. Now all you Internet fans can go back to talking about my dad bod and loose skin!”

Harwood and tag-team partner Cash Wheeler are currently in a program with Jungle Boy and the Jurassic Express in AEW. The team was not permitted to wrestle in the battle royal to determine new #1 contenders to the tag belts last week due to their post-match assault on Jungle Boy two weeks ago.

You can see Dax Harwood’s photos and inspirational message here: