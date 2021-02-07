Deonna Purrazzo Reacts To Reported Reasons For Steve Cutler’s Release

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo took to Twitter shortly after it was reported that her partner, Steve Cutler, had been released by WWE.

COVID strikes again… LOL — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 5, 2021

Not long after that, Purrazzo clarified that she and Cutler both tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

.@SteveCutlerWWE & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January. We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary.



Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens. ?? — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 5, 2021

It was then reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Cutler was released due to attending a New Year’s Eve party and catching COVID-19.

“This was said to be a disciplinary reason that got Vince McMahon livid when he heard about it,” wrote Dave Meltzer. The report would continue to say that Vince promised guys like Roman Reigns a safe environment to return to.

“The belief is that it had to do with his New Year’s Eve party that led to that and that McMahon had promised a few wrestlers like Reigns a safe environment when he returned and Cutler was around all the talent,” Meltzer continued.

Purrazzo then recently took to Twitter to comment on a report regarding Cutler’s release.

We attended a NYE party, like dozens of other people.



When Steve tested positive prior to SD, he was sent home and immediately started quarantine. He was NOT at work while being positive.



Stop misconstruing the truth for clickbait. https://t.co/bIHwdUjlJm — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 6, 2021

Okay but other people still employed did too… ? https://t.co/9s1hb2Uq0B — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 6, 2021

“My reasoning is I was at a party w/ people who I’ve spent the ENTIRE last year w/ & who are tested every week. The worst case scenario happened. Once we were aware, we took every precaution to test & quarantine properly. Articles insinuating otherwise are FALSE,” she also Tweeted.

