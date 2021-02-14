Eli Drake Debuts At NXT Takeover, Now Known As ‘LA Knight’

Eli Drake is headed to WWE. The former Impact Wrestling and NWA star signed over the weekend and is joining the NXT brand.

The man formerly known as Eli Drake is now going by the name LA Knight. He was introduced to the WWE Universe at Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Vengeance pay-per-view.

Following his debut on WWE programming, LA Knight is rumored to be part of the next class of WWE Performance Center recruits. They begin training on February 23rd.

- Advertisement -

He had originally been under contract with WWE several years ago as he worked under the NXT banner from October 2013 through May 2014. He was released by the company and later signed with Impact Wrestling in February 2015.

During his run with Impact, he held the World Heavyweight and Tag Team Titles. He was positioned as an upper card talent throughout his run. Impact announced in April 2019 that they had terminated Drake from his contract two months before it was slated to expire.

He moved on and signed with the NWA. In 2019, he would become the first person announced as signing an exclusive deal with the NWA, which went on hiatus last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.