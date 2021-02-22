Hiromu Takahashi To Miss 6 Months With Injury

Unfortunately for fans of the popular junior heavyweight, Hiromu Takahashi is going to miss as long as 6 months with a torn pec. NJPW announced the injury today on social media. The company has yet to announce what will happen to Takahashi’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in the wake of his injury.

Takahashi was scheduled to defend his title on night 2 of the Castle Attack show on February 28th in Osaka. He was to face El Phantasmo on the show.

“I’m sorry to everyone at Korakuen Hall,” Takahashi Tweeted regarding missing the recent “Road to Castle Attack” event today.

Takahashi’s Los Ingobernables stablemate, Tetsuya Naito, is also on the shelf at the moment. He is nursing a knee injury but is still scheduled to face Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles on night 2 of Castle Attack.

Takahashi has been one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in recent years. He is a 4x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Takahashi is also a 2x winner of the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament in 2018 and 2020. Last year, Tokyo Sports presented him with the “Fighting Spirit Award.” He is also a 1x CMLL World Lightweight Champion.