Cesaro’s Whereabouts Ahead of Forbidden Door

Former WWE talent Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) seems to be preparing for an in-ring return.

As the All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling event Forbidden Door draws near, fans wonder who will make their debut. The speculation started when Bryan Danielson announced at AEW Dynamite on June 22 that he wouldn’t be able to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. at the event due to injury.

However, he shared that a debuting replacement, the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, will take his place.

Some wrestling fans speculate that Castagnoli will be making his AEW debut to take on Sabre Jr.

Fightful reports that he’s been training at Flatback Wrestling School in Orlando, Florida over the last several weeks. However, the report didn’t state that he has signed with AEW or will compete at Forbidden Door on June 26.

Forbidden Door Injuries Taking A Toll

It’s unclear if Castagnoli will debut at Forbidden Door, but the event could use an extra superstar. Both AEW and NJPW are dealing with talent unable to compete at Forbidden Door because of an injury or illness.

AEW shared today that Hiromu Takahashi won’t compete on the card due to dealing with a fever. Takahashi was supposed to be in an eight-man tag team match with Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi against The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) and The Young Bucks.

The match will now be a six-man tag team match with Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi against El Phantasmo and The Young Bucks.

Danielson vs. Sabre Jr. is a match some fans have wanted to see happen. While it’s unfortunate that Danielson’s injury has prevented it from happening, a debuting Castagnoli against Sabre Jr. could make for a great match.

However, we also don’t know if AEW has a different opponent in mind for Sabre Jr.