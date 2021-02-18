Impact Draws Best Rating Since Kenny Omega’s Debut

Impact Wrestling drew its best rating of the year on Tuesday night with an episode that featured the promotional debut of Juice Robinson and David Finlay. According to ShowBuzz Daily, Tuesday’s episode drew 197,000 viewers on AXS TV and a 0.06 rating in the key demo.

The show finished 117th for the night. The top show on Tuesday night was NBC’s “This is Us” and the #2 show was the debut of “Young Rock.”

The rating is up from last week’s go-home show for the No Surrender event. That episode garnered 153,000 viewers on AXS TV and a 0.04 rating in the key demo. The Kenny Omega debut episode on December 8th, 2020 drew 221,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Interest for Impact’s latest episode likely increased following the No Surrender event on Impact Plus this weekend. It was announced at the conclusion of the show that David Finlay & Juice Robinson would make their promotional debuts this week. FinJuice defeated Reno Scum on Tuesday night before being confronted by The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows.

The following matches have been booked for next week’s show:

Winning Team Faces Each Other For X-Division Title Shot

Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Black Taurus vs Willie Mack, Josh Alexander and Trey Migue #1 Contenders Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs Kimber Lee & Susan w/ Deonna Purrazzo Tables Match

Cody Deaner vs Jake Something

The company also announced this morning that their next streaming event will be on March 13th, 2021.