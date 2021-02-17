Impact Results (2/16): Juice Robinson & David Finlay Debut

Impact Wrestling on 2/16 featured the promotional debut of Juice Robinson and David Finlay. The former IWGP tag-team champions and World Tag League winners faced Reno Scum on the show. Moose and Tommy Dreamer faced off in an old-school rules match in the main event.

Impact 2/16 Quick Results:

X-Division Championship

TJP defeated Josh Alexander Trey Miguel defeated Willie Mack vs Suicide vs Daivari Matt Cardona defeated Hernandez FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) defeated Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) Tenille Dashwood defeated Neveah Old School Rules

Moose defeated Tommy Dreamer

FinJuice Has Arrived, Agree To Drink Beers With The Good Brothers

After a video announcing their arrival aired at No Surrender, Juice Robinson and David Finlay made their Impact debuts this week. They defeated the team of Reno Scum. After the match, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows confronted them from the stage.

Anderson spoke about how when the Good Brothers were in Japan, Finlay was just a young lion. Juice arrived in NJPW in 2015 and spent a year or so in slightly-above young lion status. All the while, Anderson and Gallows were winning the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and the World Tag League tournament. Anderson and Gallows spoke to Juice and Finlay as if they were still those young boys. They did invite Finjuice to go grab some beers with them, however.

Juice and Finlay agreed to the drinks but noted that they are not those young lions anymore. In fact, FinJuice have also won both the NJPW World Tag League and the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. It appears we might get a match between these two successful tag-teams sometime down the road in Impact.

Tony Khan Really Enjoys His Ads On Impact Wrestling

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone were dressed up in Valentine’s Day gear this week, making both look like big fans of Shawn Michaels from the early to mid-90s.

Khan was upset that nobody gave him anything for Valentine’s Day but his gift to Impact was to continue buying these ads. He also said his accountant says it counts as a charitable donation. They ran down The Good Brothers for their interference at Beach Break. Khan then continued to talk about how he is the Forbidden Door and that anyone can show up on Dynamite.

Tommy Dreamer Fails To Get Revenge On Moose

Moose attached Rich Swann after the main event at No Surrender on Saturday. Tommy Dreamer went to Scott D’Amore and asked for an old school rules match against Moose in this week’s main event. Dreamer wanted revenge on Moose but he wasn’t able to get it.

Moose picked up the win with his Lights Out spear for the win. He would stand tall over Dreamer to end the show. At some point, we will get Moose vs Rich Swann for the world title and when that day comes, it could spell the end of Swann’s title reign.

TJP Successfully Defends The X-Division Title Against Josh Alexander

At No Surrender, Josh Alexander won the triple threat revolver match to put him in a top-spot to contend for the X-Division title. Impact announced shortly after that he would receive his title shot on this week’s show.

After a 15-minute back-and-forth athletic contest, TJP would pick up the win after a Detonation Kick and Mamba splash. Later in the show, it would be revealed that TJP has not shortage of other contenders.

Ace Austin and TJP both found themselves in Scott D’Amore’s office later. Austin was complaining that he still has not received the title shot he earned months ago. D’Amore decided there will be a 6-person tag match next week and the winning team will then face off in a triple threat match with an X-Division title shot on the line.

The teams will be Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Black Taurus vs Willie Mack, Josh Alexander and Trey Miguel

Trey Miguel Picks Up Big Win, Sami Callihan Not Impressed

Trey Miguel made it all the way to the final 3 in the triple threat revolver match at No Surrender. He wasn’t able to win the match but didn’t take the final pin either. This week, Miguel had a chance to again move up the rankings when he took on Daivari, Willie Mack, and Suicide. The former member of the Rascalz would pick up the win after hitting a Meteora on Suicide.

After the match, Sami Callihan confronted Miguel and told him the reason he didn’t win at No Surrender was because he has no passion.

Brian Myers Confronts Matt Cardona

Longtime friends, tag partners, and wrestling figure collectors, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona appear to be in the beginning stages of a feud. Cardona defeated Hernandez in singles action this week but was confronted by Myers after the match. Myers said that he came to Impact first and it’s his. Hernandez then attacked Cardona from behind but Eddie Edwards would run out to make the save.

Tenille Dashwood Attempts To Recruit Havok As Her New Partner

The team of Havok and Neveah may be coming to an end. After failing to win the titles against Fire N Flava at No Surrender, some dissension was visible between the two.

This week, the two were seen talking in the back when Tenille Dashwood interrupted. While Dashwood constantly says that it is “all about her” she still seems motivated to be in a tag-team. Neveah took offence to Dashwood attempting to recruit her partner and challenged her to a match. When the two met in singles action later in the show, it was Dashwood pulling out the win with a Spotlight kick.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

The following matches have been booked for next week: