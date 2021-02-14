Home Wrestling News AEW News

Japan Bracket For AEW Women’s Title-Eliminator Tournament Revealed

Advertisement
Wrestling NewsAEW News

Hikaru Shida will provide commentary for the Japan side of the bracket.

By Ian Carey

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter recently to announce the Japan side of AEW‘s women’s title-eliminator tournament brackets. Shida will call the action for the tournament matches hosted in Japan as well.

Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket:

  1. Yuka Sakazaki vs Mei Surunga (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
  2. Veny vs Emi Sakura (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
  3. Maki Itoh vs Ryo Mizunami (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
  4. Aja Kong vs Rin Kadokura (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
  5. Quarter-Final: Winner #1 vs Winner #2 (Date TBD)
  6. Quarter-Final: Winner #3 vs Winner #4 (Date TBD)
  7. Semi-Final: Winner #5 vs Winner #6
  8. The winner will then face the winner of the American side of the bracket in the tournament finals.

In a series of Tweets, Shida introduced some of the competitors that will take part in the Japanese half of the tournament:

- Advertisement -

The American side of the bracket is as follows:

  1. Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch (2/10/21)
  2. Serena Deeb vs Riho
  3. Tay Conti vs Nyla Rose
  4. Britt Baker vs Anna Jay
  5. Quarter-Final: Winner #1 vs Winner #2
  6. Quarter-Final: Winner #3 vs Winner #4
  7. Semi-Final Winner #5 vs Winner #6
  8. The winner will then face the winner of the Japanese side of the bracket in the tournament finals.

Latest Wrestling News

Results

Since 2004, SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, rumors, results, interviews, videos and more.

© Copyright 2020 SEScoops LLC