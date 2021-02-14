Japan Bracket For AEW Women’s Title-Eliminator Tournament Revealed

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter recently to announce the Japan side of AEW‘s women’s title-eliminator tournament brackets. Shida will call the action for the tournament matches hosted in Japan as well.

Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket:

Yuka Sakazaki vs Mei Surunga (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube) Veny vs Emi Sakura (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube) Maki Itoh vs Ryo Mizunami (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube) Aja Kong vs Rin Kadokura (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube) Quarter-Final: Winner #1 vs Winner #2 (Date TBD) Quarter-Final: Winner #3 vs Winner #4 (Date TBD) Semi-Final: Winner #5 vs Winner #6 The winner will then face the winner of the American side of the bracket in the tournament finals.

In a series of Tweets, Shida introduced some of the competitors that will take part in the Japanese half of the tournament:

I’m gonna introduce Japanese wrestlers here and you will enjoy #AEWWomensTournament Japan side more!! #AEW pic.twitter.com/Y6nuVDDgxs — HIKARU SHIDA ?? ? (@shidahikaru) February 14, 2021

?Mei Suruga?

From Gatoh Move @gatohmove

She pinned me once!!!!!(I have to say this. That was my 3rd match in a day…!!!#AEW #AEWWomensTournament pic.twitter.com/fYYk9jquf1 — HIKARU SHIDA ?? ? (@shidahikaru) February 14, 2021

?Ryo Mizunami?

She was supposed to retire but after DON 2019, she decided to continue working for a dream of the comeback to AEW.#AEW #AEWWomensTournament pic.twitter.com/DFBJ04wS11 — HIKARU SHIDA ?? ? (@shidahikaru) February 14, 2021

Right now, Maki Itoh is a popular fixture in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling; however, as she wrote here two years ago, she has been working to make her way to the US as a part of AEW, the second-largest wrestling promotion in the world. She will have her first chance this Monday. pic.twitter.com/ABRxIgfg5u — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) February 12, 2021

Maki Itoh was fired as an idol for being "ugly", so she borrowed $8000 for plastic surgery that nobody noticed. She is now on the cusp of being an international star in the world of wrestling by being an anti-idol, and it's fantastic to see. https://t.co/uw7VeZNaQh — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) February 11, 2021

Idols are contractually obligated to uphold an "image", and so much of what an idol can do or say is under control of their management. As as wrestler, Maki Itoh subverts the industry that rejected her by embracing the fact that she can now do & say whatever she wants. IT'S GREAT pic.twitter.com/dWfw4yn8uO — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) February 11, 2021

The American side of the bracket is as follows: