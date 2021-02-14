Japan Bracket For AEW Women’s Title-Eliminator Tournament Revealed

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter recently to announce the Japan side of AEW‘s women’s title-eliminator tournament brackets. Shida will call the action for the tournament matches hosted in Japan as well.
Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket:
- Yuka Sakazaki vs Mei Surunga (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
- Veny vs Emi Sakura (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
- Maki Itoh vs Ryo Mizunami (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
- Aja Kong vs Rin Kadokura (February 15th, 2021 Show on YouTube)
- Quarter-Final: Winner #1 vs Winner #2 (Date TBD)
- Quarter-Final: Winner #3 vs Winner #4 (Date TBD)
- Semi-Final: Winner #5 vs Winner #6
- The winner will then face the winner of the American side of the bracket in the tournament finals.
In a series of Tweets, Shida introduced some of the competitors that will take part in the Japanese half of the tournament:
The American side of the bracket is as follows:
- Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch (2/10/21)
- Serena Deeb vs Riho
- Tay Conti vs Nyla Rose
- Britt Baker vs Anna Jay
- Quarter-Final: Winner #1 vs Winner #2
- Quarter-Final: Winner #3 vs Winner #4
- Semi-Final Winner #5 vs Winner #6
- The winner will then face the winner of the Japanese side of the bracket in the tournament finals.