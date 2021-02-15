Johnny Gargano Keeps North American Title At WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The first title match Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida was a memorable one.

As seen at Sunday’s (February 14, 2021) WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the WWE Network, Gargano defended the North American Title against Kushida.

The match saw them work a slow grappling pace as Gargano was working over the left arm of his opponent. They would do a submission spot then into a flurry of spots then slow things down again. They both worked over each other’s left arm and tried to make the other submit. Gargano hit his finisher for the win.

On the February 3rd edition of NXT, Gargano was informed of this match, but at first, he didn’t believe the news and went to question NXT General Manager William Regal about it. When he walked in, Kushida was in Regal’s office, and this led to Gargano attacking him. However, Kushida got the better of their brawl before it was broken up.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show of NXT on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues this feud or goes in a different direction. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.