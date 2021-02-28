Mark Henry Planning In Ring Return For One More Match

Former world champion and WWE hall of famer Mark Henry has revealed that he is planning to make an in ring return for one more match and he has also named a potential opponent he would like to face.

Henry discussed his intentions on the latest Busted Open Radio. He said that he just wants to have one match and talked about Randy Orton potentially being his opponent for the bout:

“I’d rather get punked out than to get my a– whooped, Randy [Orton] is not somebody to mess around with if you’re not 100%. Now I’m walking on two feet, I’m 325 pounds; I’m lighter, trimmer than I’ve ever been,

- Advertisement -

And I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match, and if Randy is the guy, then so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot on a push scooter.”

The former world champion made his WWE debut back in 1996 and he won multiple titles during his long career in the company before being inducted in the Hall Of Fame in 2018.

While Mark Henry didn’t make a formal announcement of his retirement, he hasn’t been an active competitor since 2013. The veteran has been working various backstage roles since then.