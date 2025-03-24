Hulk Hogan Booed Again, UK Fans Reject WWE Icon At Star-Studded Event

Hulk Hogan’s standing among wrestling fans has taken a hit in recent years, as seen during Raw’s debut episode on Netflix where he was heavily booed. It turns out that this hostility to the Hulkster isn’t just in the U.S as fans in the UK are no fan of the self-professed ‘Real American.’

On March 23, Joe Hendry and Mark Henry hosted the ‘Sweet Chin Disco‘ in Notttingham, England. While the event was an enjoyable time for the most part, the tone soured at a time when Hogan’s theme song was played. Those in attendance booed the use of Hogan’s theme, resulting in the song quickly being cut and a different theme being played.

This response to Hogan’s theme shows that the dislike for the former WWE World Champion isn’t confined to the U.S. alone, but is instead an international viewpoint. In 2015, Hogan was fired from WWE after racist remarks came to light, including Hogan saying he would be opposed to his daughter dating a black man.

While Hogan was brought back in 2018, many believe Hogan did not make sufficient efforts to make-up for his past. Hogan reportedly addressed the WWE roster upon his return. At the time, it was said that the crux of Hogan’s speech was for wrestlers to be wary about what they say because they may be recorded, rather than reflecting on why racism is wrong.

Hogan hasn’t been spotted on WWE programming since Raw’s Netflix debut though he remains part of the world of politics as a supporter of President Donald Trump. While the Hulkster may continue to make waves in the political world, this disco in Nottigham shows that wrestling fans are still a long way away from forgiving the controversial wrestling icon.