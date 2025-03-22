Mark Henry Has Signed WWE Legends Deal

Mark Henry has officially returned to the WWE fold, announcing that he has signed a legends/nostalgia deal with the company. This agreement signals a renewed partnership between the wrestling veteran and his former employer, bringing him back into the WWE universe after a three-year stint with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). A notable aspect of this new deal is the collaboration with Mattel to produce a new Mark Henry action figure, catering to fans eager to add to their WWE memorabilia collections. Ringside Collectibles captured the moment of Henry’s announcement, sharing the news with fans.

Henry’s history with WWE spans a significant period, from 1996 to 2021, during which he established himself as a dominant force in the company. His accolades include reigns as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and WWE ECW Champion, cementing his status as a formidable competitor. His contributions to WWE were recognized with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, solidifying his legacy within the organization.

Following his departure from WWE in 2021, Henry joined AEW, where he took on a multifaceted role as an analyst, coach, and occasional commentator. During his time with AEW, Henry played a crucial part in mentoring younger talent, sharing his extensive knowledge of match psychology and character development. His behind-the-scenes contributions were highly valued, and he maintained a positive relationship with the company.

However, in mid-2024, Henry and AEW mutually agreed to part ways. This decision stemmed from Henry’s desire to focus on personal ventures, while still maintaining a respectful and amicable relationship with the company. His return to WWE signifies a new chapter in his career, allowing him to reconnect with his WWE fanbase and contribute to the company’s legacy in a legends/nostalgia capacity.