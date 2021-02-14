NJPW’s Juice Robinson & David Finlay Headed To Impact Wrestling

Doors between professional wrestling organizations are being opened and walked through with increased frequency lately. As announced on last night’s No Surrender event, NJPW‘s Juice Robinson and David Finlay are headed to Impact Wrestling.

At the conclusion of last night’s broadcast on Impact Plus, a video promoting the debut of Juice and Finlay in Impact was shown.

Impact has also announced that both Juice and Finlay will be on the show Tuesday night.

Collectively known as “Fin Juice,” the pair are former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. They also won the World Tag League tournament in 2019. Robinson is also a former 2x IWGP United States Champion.

Don Callis On Juice Robinson

Don Callis had previously expressed that Juice Robinson was someone he would like to bring into his promotion. On an episode of his old “Killin the Town” podcast in 2018, Callis had the following to say about Juice.

“Juice is a tremendous performer with unlimited likeability and unlimited charisma,” Callis said. “He definitely is a rock star.”

“I really like him a lot,” Callis continued. “He’s a guy you build a company around.”

In the same interview from nearly 3 years ago, Callis made some prophetic statements.

“I agree with a lot of the conjecture online that talks about the fact that there are walls being broken down in the business right now,” Callis said. “I might just be the guy holding the hammer.”