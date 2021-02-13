Paige Featured In Music Video From Falling In Reverse

WWE‘s Paige stars in a new music video from Falling in Reverse released yesterday. Paige has been in a relationship with the group’s singer, Ronnie Radke, since 2018. The video is for the group’s newest single “I’m Not A Vampire (Revamped).”

Paige took to her social media accounts to promote the music video.

https://t.co/lrljytKsj3 “whiskey seems to be my holy water” Thanks to @RonnieRadke for letting me be apart of something so special. A symphony. You just constantly out do yourself. Proud to be in this but proud of you more ?? Click the link and WATCH THIS ? pic.twitter.com/eonM02oYCB — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 12, 2021

Paige also noted that she will be hosting pre-show events for two shows the band will be performing in April from an undisclosed location.

Another surprise. I’ll be hosting the preshow for these events! Scoop up your tickets now at https://t.co/HzNcpSSsEP ? pic.twitter.com/2rk4ONylTl — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 12, 2021

- Advertisement -

“This is absolutely beautiful! Check out my friends amazing work! Raya you looked incredible and did so well, Ronnie killed it with those pipes. Visuals on point. Just epic all around!” Tweeted Zelina Vega.

Back in November, an obsessed fan was arrested at Paige’s home.

“Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people… thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus,” she Tweeted about the incident.

Also in November, Paige was on the “Grown Ass Women” podcast and spoke about having been a victim of abuse in a previous relationship.

“In the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day,” Paige said. “You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he’s doing all these crazy things to you.”

“I never thought that I’d be put in that position in my life, just cause of the way I was brought up,” Paige continued. “It happens to even the most strongest people and you should never feel bad about it.”