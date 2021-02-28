RVD On Who Should Induct Him Into Hall Of Fame

With his illustrated career in WWE where he has won over a dozen championships, RVD has rightfully earned a spot for himself into the Hall Of Fame and it’s only a matter of time before the company makes it official.

The former WWE champion recently appeared on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast where he talked about a number of things and also revealed his choice for the person to induct him into the Hall Of Fame.

The former hardcore champion took the name of former ECW owner Paul Heyman when asked the question. RVD explained that Paul was the only producer that ever had his best interest at heart:

“Kinda has to be Paul [Heyman], doesn’t it? I think it has to be Paul. Sabu doesn’t talk very good [laughs], On the real, Paul is the only producer/agent that’s ever had my best interests at heart and understood me, you know and because of that, ya know it has to be him as predictable as it is.”

RVD also revealed that WWE officials had recently contacted him for a documentary. He confirmed that it will be coming out in May this year:

“They [WWE] contacted me and asked if I’d be interested and that they wanted to make a documentary on me, and I said sure, I’d be interested,

We haven’t actually shot much of it yet, but, [whispering] it comes out in May. So we’re gonna be shooting a lot of it real soon. So I’m excited about it, I’m talking to them [WWE] about doing a book, we’re in talks.”

Apart from this, RVD talked about his relationship with the WWE chairman Vince McMahon. He claimed that his relationship with Mr McMahon wasn’t severed even after his WWE departure because he kept in touch with the boss.