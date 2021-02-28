Thunder Rosa Pays Tribute To The Question Mark

“The Question Mark” Joseph Hudson (aka Jocephus) passed away suddenly recently. He had been a big part of the NWA‘s revival under Billy Corgan. Hudson debuted the Question Mark character as the promotion began filming studio shows for NWA Powerrr. Former NWA Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa, paid tribute to the man this weekend at an independent show.

Rosa took to Twitter to share photos of her making her ring entrance in Mongrovian style.

When Is The NWA Returning?

Shortly after the onset of the pandemic, the NWA was forced to cancel its scheduled “Crockett Cup 2020” show. They have not run any events since. The promotion recently removed all its content from its YouTube page, leading some to fear the worse.

“Friends, I don’t know what’s going on with the NWA YouTube page, please stop asking. Thank you,’ Tweeted Dave Marquez.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer message board that he has heard a positive announcement is coming soon, however.

“I was told it will be something announced in the next few days which is a good thing. Would not have to do with AEW,” Meltzer wrote.

Thunder Rosa will face Riho on AEW Dynamite this week in the 2nd round of the Women’s title-eliminator tournament.