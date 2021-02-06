Triple H Invites NFL Player To NXT on USA Network

Triple H recently reacted to comments made by NFL Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard. The Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development was called out by Leonard on this week’s episode of The Bump on WWE Network.

Appearing on The Bump, Darius Leonard stated that he wanted to take Triple H‘s “belt.” The NFL Linebacker also said “I don’t think you want any smoke with the Maniac.”

Triple H on Darius Leonard

“Interesting, you really must have ALL the smoke!” The Game wrote on Twitter, in response to the NFL player. “If you ever need to find me, I’ll be at the CWC every Wednesday for WWE NXT. Pat McAfee can give you directions. Just be sure to bring your helmet, so as The Rock says, I’ll turn it sideways & ah.. you know the rest!”

Triple H then appeared on the NFL Network and again offered Darius Leonard the chance to back up his recent comments.

Do you think that we’ll see Darius Leonard appear in NXT? Do you think he’ll actually get a match with ‘The Game’ Triple H? Let us know in the comments