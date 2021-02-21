Undertaker Says The Rock Could Unify America As President

The Undertaker recently said that he believes The Rock could unify America if he ran for President of the United States. The Rock recently stated that he will consider a Presidential run if that is what the people want him to do.

Taker spoke to TMZ about why he thinks The Rock would make a great President.

“That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it,” Taker said.

“He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for,” Taker continued.

“I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be 1 eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow.'”

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Rock spoke about possibly running for President if that is what the people want him to do.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the Rock said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Taker’s comments can be heard in the player below: