WWE Announces NXT To Air Live In Canada Starting This Week

WWE fans in Canada will soon be able to watch NXT live Wednesday nights.

Up until this week, WWE fans in Canada had not been able to see NXT until a 1-hour version of the show aired on Fridays. They could also wait until the show was posted on the WWE Network. Sportsnet and WWE have reached a new agreement that will see NXT air live on Sportsnet starting this Wednesday.

Triple H, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, commented on this new pact.

“Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one,” said Triple H. “We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT’s reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

Sportsnet VP of Programming Greg Sansone said, “WWE provides some of the most electrifying entertainment in all of sports, and the passion of their fanbase in Canada is second to none. Reinforcing our already robust slate of live WWE programming with NXT was an easy choice and one our audiences have been asking for. We can’t wait to see the newest generation of Superstars live in action every Wednesday night.”

For more on WWE’s partnership with Sportsnet, visit Corporate.WWE.com.

Wednesday’s NXT will see Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar and Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro.