WWE Issuing Violations To Talent For Social Media Posts Naming Third Parties

WWE has decided to issue “violations” to talent if they send out messages on Twitter and Instagram while naming any third party business, person, brand, or charity.

Wrestling Inc reported the news today. Per the report, the violations start with a warning, then a fine, and finally suspension. WWE claims ownership of talent Twitter and Instagram accounts because of a clause in their contract, which grants the company the exclusive use of their likeness.

WWE made it clear to wrestlers who have complained that the current “flexibility” allowed in social media could be retracted by them.

Last September, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sent out a memo stating wrestlers can no longer use platforms like Cameo and Twitch. A month later, WWE decided to release Zelina Vega due to fallout from her continuing to use platforms like Twitch and OnlyFans.

It was clarified that talent will be able to maintain both YouTube and Twitch accounts but has to use their real names.

LoveUX came out with a study about how lucrative these social media posts can be to celebrities and wrestlers. Lana earned an estimated $625,922 off 59 sponsored posts last year, which turned out to be $10,608 per post. Mandy Rose got $490,104 off 71 sponsored posts ($6,902 per post).