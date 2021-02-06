WWE SmackDown Results (2/5): Edge & Roman Reigns, IC Title Match

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

SmackDown (2/5) Results

Dominik def. King Corbin Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan via submission Bayley def. Ruby Riott Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Otis & Chad Gable Big E def. Sami Zayn & Apollo Crews to retain the IC Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Reigns Warned Edge

Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns boasted about defeating Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and then said “enough about the past”. Reigns said “through the system, the future is Edge” because he won the Royal Rumble match. Reigns noted that he is the main event around here and brought up a couple issues he was having.

Roman claimed Edge should have never wasted his time on RAW or NXT and should beg him to be allowed on the Island of Relevancy. Reigns complained that he had to come to the ring first and that it was disrespectful that Edge was making him wait. Roman demanded that Edge come to the ring and Heyman started shouting that Edge‘s music be played. Reigns was then informed that Edge isn’t even at the ThunderDome and suggested that Edge must think the Head of the Table is a fool.

Reigns said he didn’t want to play games and shouted “why would you play games with me?!”. Roman pointed out that the last man that played games with him was Kevin Owens and he is history because he whooped his ass. Reigns looked directly into the camera and said Edge is going to give him his decision by the end of the night.

Rey Helped Dominik def. King Corbin

Dominik faced King Corbin for the third time tonight. During his entrance, Corbin attacked Dominik and then went after Rey Mysterio. Corbin launched Rey off the entrance ramp and booted Dominik in the chest before making his way to the ring. Corbin missed with a Clothesline and Dominik connected with a Dropkick to begin the match.

Corbin took control and unloaded punches to Dominik’s face. King Corbin hit a Splash and went for the cover but Dominik was able to kick out at two. Corbin applied a Headlock but Dominik was able to escape. Dominik bounced off the ropes and ran into an elbow to the face from Corbin.

Dominik sent Corbin out of the ring and hit him with a Crossbody outside the ring. Rey Mysterio hobbled his way down the entrance ramp as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Dominik planted Corbin with a Neckbreaker and followed it up with a standing Moonsault for a near fall.

Dominik set up for the 619 but Corbin countered with the Deep Six for a two count. Dominik once again sent Corbin out of the ring and hit him with a Suicide Dive as Rey slid under the ring. Rey held Corbin’s leg and Dominik capitalized with the 619. Dominik then hit a Splash off the top rope for the pinfall victory.

Cesaro Tapped Out Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan squared off against Cesaro tonight on SmackDown. Bryan threw Cesaro out of the ring and connected with a Crossbody off the top rope. Back in the ring, Bryan followed it up with a Dropkick off the top rope and then a couple Yes Kicks in the middle of the ring.

Cesaro hit Bryan with an uppercut as Shinsuke Nakamura was shown watching the match backstage. Bryan went for the Yes Lock but Cesaro blocked and it kneed Daniel in the midsection. Bryan blocked an uppercut and hit a boot to the head for a near fall. Cesaro then got Bryan in the Swing and transitioned into the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring.

Daniel reached for the ropes but ultimately tapped out. Cesaro was busted open on the side of his head and walked up to Bryan after the match. Cesaro gave Bryan a fist bump and walked away.

Bianca Belair Didn’t Pick Her WrestleMania Opponent

Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair was interviewed backstage. WWE showed footage of Bianca’s parents jumping around after she won and her father even fell off the couch. Belair said her family means everything to her and will be with her at WrestleMania even if they cannot walk down the aisle. Bianca said this is the biggest decision of her life and she will be ready to decide who she will face at WrestleMania soon.

Later on SmackDown, Bianca Belair came down to the ring and grabbed a microphone. Belair said her whole life changed after winning the Royal Rumble and everyone congratulated her. Bianca said that Asuka was not just the Empress of Tomorrow, she is the Empress all day everyday. Belair brought up Sasha Banks but was interrupted by Reginald.

Reginald claimed that he was quite certain that Belair could defeat Asuka but would not have a chance against Sasha Banks. Reginald added that she couldn’t even beat Carmella. Carmella stated that Reginald is a wise man, even when he gets overexcited. Carmella bragged about beating Sasha Banks twice and said she is certain she could do the same thing to Belair.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks joined the party and told Carmella that she was going to stop looking in the rear view and focus on the road ahead. Banks told Bianca that she has her attention and complimented her on lasting nearly an hour and winning the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Banks added that she knows Belair is the strongest and fastest, but she is not the best. Banks told Belair that she has it all but does not have the title. Sasha raised the SmackDown Women’s Championship in Belair’s face. Reginald interrupted and once again told Bianca that she will lose against Sasha Banks. Belair whipped the hell out of Reginald with her hair and knocked him out of the ring.

Bayley def. Ruby Riott

Bayley faced Ruby Riott tonight on SmackDown. Liv Morgan was ringside and Billie Kay joined commentary for the match. Michael Cole said he thought the Riott Squad kicked Billie Kay out of the group and she ignored it. Bayley taunted Riott in the corner and Ruby responded with a right hand to the face. Ruby connected with a kick to the head and went for the cover but Bayley was able to kick out at two.

Bayley focused her attack on Ruby’s arm and applied an Armbar in the middle of the ring. Ruby hit an Arm Drag off the second rope and then rolled up Bayley for a near fall. Bayley bounced Ruby’s neck off the bottom rope and tried to Powerbomb her off the aprob but Riott held onto the ropes. Bayley applied a submission hold and Billie hopped onto the ring apron for a distraction. Liv and Billie started arguing and Bayley connected with the Rose Plant for the pinfall victory. Billie Kay gave Bayley her resume after the match.

Ziggler & Roode Dominated

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode faced Otis and Chad Gable tonight in a non-title match. Street Profits did PiP commentary for the match for whatever reason and talked over most of the action. Gable got his ass kicked for a few minutes and then Otis tagged in. Otis slammed Ziggler to the mat. Roode and Gable tagged in and Robert hit the Glorious DDT for the pinfall victory.

Big E Retained The Intercontinental Championship

Big E defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews in a Triple Threat match. Sami got knocked out of the ring right away and Big E caught Apollo with an elbow to the face. Sami hopped back into the ring and unloaded some chops to Big E‘s chest. Big E shrugged them off and sent Sami flying across the ring with a Back Body Drop.

Apollo Crews connected with a German Suplex to Big and followed it up with a couple more for a near fall. Big E sent Crews to the ring apron and went for a Spear but Sami dragged the Intercontinental Champion out of the ring. Big E knocked Sami to the floor but Apollo flipped onto him. Crews followed it up with an awesome Moonsault off the ring apron as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami Zayn and Big E were battling in the ring. Sami sent Big E into the middle turnbuckle and set up for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Big E blocked it. Apollo Crews leveled Sami with a Dropkick off the top rope and sent him out of the ring. Big E hit Crews with a Belly to Belly Suplex but Sami hopped on his back for a Sleeper Hold.

Big E escaped with ease and hit Crews and Sami with a massive Splash. Crews connected with an Enziguri but Big E threw him out of the ring again. Big E planted Sami with a Uranage and went for the cover but Zayn was able to kick out at two. Big E connected with a Splash on the ring apron but turned around into a Dropkick from Crews. Apollo climbed to the top rope and hit Sami with a Frog Splash for a two count.

Big E planted both Crews and Sami with an Exploder Suplex and all three superstars were down. Zayn hit Big E with a knee to the face and followed it up with the Helluva Kick. Sami went for the pin but Crews dragged him out of the ring. Zayn got frustrated and started yelling at Apollo. Crews unloaded some punches to Sami’s face and then launched him into the timekeeper’s area. Crews got back in the ring and Big E hit the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. Big E is still the Intercontinental Champion.

Kevin Owens Attacked Roman Reigns

Edge came to the ring in the final segment of this week’s show. He said that for the past 7 months while he was grinding through rehab, he was dreaming about coming back home. Edge stated that he was dreaming of winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania so that he could take back something that he never lost. Edge wondered if he should choose WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT Champion Finn Balor, or Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns interrupted with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Edge wondered why Reigns had to bring backup and pointed out that he is out here alone. Reigns gave Edge his word that Paul won’t try to attack him. Edge said he is already renting space in Roman’s head and that is why Jey Uso is out here. Roman told Jey that he will meet him at the bus and he has got this. Jey and Heyman then exited the ring. Roman got in Edge‘s face and said that he disrespected him and told Edge to acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania and the champion in WWE. Kevin Owens got into the ring and hit Roman Reigns with a Stunner as Edge smirked to close the show.