Young Rock NBC Premiere Delivers Strong Rating (2/16)

Tuesday night’s “Young Rock” premiere on NBC delivered an impressive rating, indicating sizable interest in the new series.

Over 5 million people tuned in to see the show. Young Rock was second on network TV for the evening, falling behind only “This Is Us” (also on NBC). It finished first for the night in the males 18-49 category.

Young Rock drew 5,034,000 viewers and did a 0.9 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is Us pulled in a 1.1 rating in the demo.

- Advertisement -

SNL veteran Kenan Thompson’s new show debuted following Young Rock. It brought in 4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the A18-49 demo.

Last night’s ratings via ShowBuzz Daily are below:

“Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.”