“Young Rock” Star at Season Premiere of RAW

“Young Rock” star, Uli Latukefu, was shown ringside during RAW. He even did the famous eyebrow raise and smelled what someone was cooking.

Young Rock was recently renewed for a third season back in May. The show is being moved from Tuesday nights to Friday nights and will go one-on-one with SmackDown. The show follows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life from childhood, his teenage years, going to the University of Miami, and becoming a wrestler.

Johnson is currently promoting his film, BLACK ADAM. The film will be released on October 21. He has long been rumored to be Roman Reigns‘s opponent at WrestleMania 39 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. It’s all dependent on Johnson’s busy schedule.

Season three of Young Rock will premiere on Friday, November 4 at 8:30 PM ET on NBC.