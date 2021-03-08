AEW Confirms Date For Double Or Nothing PPV

AEW confirmed the date and details of the change in venue for their next PPV event Double Or Nothing during tonight’s Evolution pay per view.

They announced the details via a vignette during the show and confirmed that their next big event will be taking place in two months on Sunday, May 30.

The company also confirmed a change of venue for the show from their original location and they announced that the show is being relocated to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida:

.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

The original announced venue for Double or Nothing was the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event took place from Daily’s Place last year as well after the pandemic forced them to change the plans.

The company has also made a slight change to the original date of the show. It was originally going to take place on Saturday, May 29, and Double Or Nothing would be the second Sunday PPV for AEW after Evolution.

Double Or Nothing was the inaugural PPV for All Elite Wrestling in 2019 which saw Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho competing in the main event. The show also saw the debut of Jon Moxley who had left WWE just a month earlier.