CM Punk On How The AEW Locker Room Feels About Him After Double Or Nothing

CM Punk thinks that the majority of the AEW locker room likes him. The ones who don’t are the same ones who aren’t providing any value themselves.

The wrestling veteran took part in the post-media scrum after Double or Nothing PPV. He was asked about his previous comments about not fitting in the AEW locker room and how he feels now. Punk gave his best diplomatic answer to it:

“I have grown so wise in my old age that I will do my best to be as diplomatic as I possibly can with this answer. If there are people backstage that don’t like me, it’s a minority. If anybody says nobody wants me here and nobody likes me, I would like to say that nobodies don’t like me and nobodies don’t want me here.”

‘There Are No Limitations Here’: CM Punk

CM Punk main evented the Double or Nothing PPV alongside Hangman Adam Page. He defeated the Cowboy to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion at the show. Opening up about his recent comment of wasting his time in WWE, Punk said that he feels he never reached his full potential in Vince McMahon‘s promotion:

“I said something that I think a lot of people obviously on its face will think is ridiculous. I said I feel like the seven years I was out of the ring I didn’t feel was wasted. I feel almost that the 10 years that I spent in WWE was wasted.

Because I feel it is Management, Owner, Booker, whoever’s job, is to get the most out of all the talent. I feel that I never [reached my full potential]. I reached the potential that I could have given the limitations they constantly put on me. I feel here [in AEW] there’s no limitations put on myself or anybody and sky’s the limit. So I finally feel like I could reach my potential.”

According to CM Punk, he doesn’t have to engage in silly battles in AEW. Tony Khan‘s company is a place where everyone can reach their full potential:

“So that’s what I mean. When I say that. God damn, I look back on that time, and I’m like, ‘What are we doing?’ To me, you’re always trying to make the most money and put on the best possible show you can. It felt like 10 years of fighting silly battles and standing on my own d*ck and I’m not in the business of trying to stand on my own dick. I’ll say one more time. I don’t do that here. I think everybody here can reach their fullest potential.”

You can watch the post Double Or Nothing media scrum below:

