AEW Dark: Elevation – Four Women’s Matches Confirmed

Four matches have been added to the AEW Dark: Elevation show this week

By Jake Jeremy

AEW has confirmed that there will be four Women’s division bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube.

The matches that have been announced for Monday’s show are as follows:

  • Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia
  • Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey
  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress
  • KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami.

The other matches that have already been confirmed for the show are as follows:

  • Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate v Gunn Club
  • D3 & Vary Morales v 5 & 10 of Dark Order
  • Chandler Hopkins v Joey Janela
  • Frankie Kazarian v Danny Limelight
  • Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake
  • Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier
Frankie Kazarian will be facing Christian Cage in Captain Charisma’s debut AEW match this week on Dynamite. Kazarian invited Cage to watch his match against the now confirmed Danny Limelight from ringside for Monday night’s show.

AEW Dark: Elevation is available to stream at 7 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

