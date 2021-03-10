CazXL/Big Cass Talks Return To Wrestling and Rehab

Former WWE Superstar CazXL/Big Cass recently spoke to WrestleTalk. The tag team partner of Enzo Amore discussed a number of topics during the interview, including his time in rehab and return to professional wrestling.

CazXL appeared recently at Doc Gallows’ independent promotion and joined the aforementioned Enzo in-ring.

“It was just a long, long journey man” CazXL began in the interview with Louis Dangoor. “I had been in and out of rehab a few times and it just wasn’t clicking. Then I went back to rehab last January and everything started clicking at that point.”

- Advertisement -

“!I embraced the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous” the former Big Cass continued. “Which I beforehand thought was silly, and I really, really started focusing on my recovery and myself. Magically when you do that you just start to get happier. It’s as if it’s this thing that millions of people had done successfully all over the world; but for me, I was like, ‘No that’s not for me’, but when I finally embraced the program of Alcoholics Anonymous, everything started going good mentally, I was a happy person for the first time in a really long time.”

CazXL on Wrestling Return

“I wasn’t sure about wrestling” CazXL stated. “I kinda thought maybe that wasn’t for me anymore. About four months ago, I woke up with a clear head and was like, I really love wrestling, it is like my first love and my passion. I was like, ‘I gotta go back’.”

CazXL finished by saying that coming back to professional wrestling was what he ‘really wanted to do,’ and it helped him in his battle with addiction. “I could have let my addiction stop me from doing what I really want to do, I could’ve taken the easy road and done something a lot easier and less fulfilling, but instead I decided I was gonna come back to wrestling.”

Do you want to see Enzo and CazXL appear in a major wrestling promotion? Let us know in the comments