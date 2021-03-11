Christian Cage On The Length Of His AEW Contract

We are only 3 months into 2021 but Christian Cage already has had an eventful year. He first made his in ring return after 7 years at Royal Rumble and since then, he has made the big decision to sign with AEW.

The former WWE star recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast where he talked about things like Edge’s reaction to his in-ring return and more.

Discussing the hype AEW had created for him before his big debut at Revolution event, Christian revealed that he was surprised as well because he hadn’t signed the contract at the time:

“I didn’t know. As far as I knew at that point in time, it was going to be a complete secret, and I was going to show up, and it was going to be a complete surprise, honestly, on Wednesday, there was nothing signed.

So, it was a shock to me when I heard it,” said Christian, “Tony [Khan] and I hit it off fairly quick. We felt comfortable enough to definitely to get something done and worked out at that point.”

The former world champion also commented on the length of his AEW deal and said “It’s a long-term deal, I’m not here for just a couple of matches now, like, I’m here for the long haul.”

Apart from this, Christian discussed things such as the opponents he is looking forward to facing in AEW and his Royal Rumble return. You can check out some more highlights from his interview here.