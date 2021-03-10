Christian On Edge’s Reaction To His Royal Rumble Return

Christian recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where he opened up about the circumstances leading to his in-ring return and his signing with WWE‘s rival promotion.

The AEW signing of the former world champion is a bitter-sweet deal for his fans as he will get to compete against a plethora of exciting talent but it also means that we will probably never get to see him having a proper reunion with Edge.

Though they did get to share a moment at Royal Rumble in January when Christian made his in ring return. During the interview, he revealed Edge’s reaction to his comeback:

- Advertisement -

“Well, he was one of the very few people who knew. When I told him what I was thinking, he was very supportive,” he noted. “When you get to that point where you think it’s gone, and then it comes back, it’s like what just happened?

“When he came back at Royal Rumble from the year previous, he’s always been good at keeping his nerves in check. I’ve never seen him nervous before. And he was super nervous for that Rumble.” recalled Christian, “I was there to lighten the mood. And he kind of did the same for me. It’s just reverse roles. He’s a great sounding board.”

Apart from this, the former WWE star talked about his AEW signing. He explained that he has no animosity towards his former employers and that joining AEW was just the better choice for him.

Christian also explained how his AEW deal came about. He revealed that he had signed within a week of initiating the talks with AEW president Tony Khan.