Deonna Purrazzo: Moving On From WWE Was Best For Me

Deonna Purrazzo recently did an interview The Sun where she talked about her career so far and touched on her time working with WWE. She also talked about her decision to return to Impact Wrestling after her stint with WWE. Purrazzo said that after her NXT non-compete clause ended, she wanted to explore all options and Impact seemed to be the best fit for her. According to her, everything with the company worked out perfectly and lined up time wise.

This would work out for Deonna Purrazzo as she would go on to become the Knockouts Champion twice. “I think because I was already feeling unsure if I wanted to stay in WWE, it was kind of the right time to move on,” she said. “As much as it was scary at the time, I definitely feel like I gave my all to that adventure [NXT] and I’m better for it but moving on was what was best for me in every aspect of my life.”

Deonna Purrazzo was released from WWE along with 18 other main roster wrestlers on April 15. Speaking on her WWE release, she said that she was unhappy with the company for the last six months of her tenure at NXT. She told officials that she’d rather be released than stay and do nothing. Speaking about the backstage culture at NXT, she revealed that it was one where everyone was expected to just be to be there. According to Purrazzo, everyone there is supposed to just be grateful for what they get. The Knockouts Champion said she wasn’t happy with her position because she worked hard just to get there. She suggested a lot of character ideas that but they all fell on deaf years.

Purrazzo’s last match for the company was on the April 6th, 2020 edition of Raw. During her time with the WWE, she only had 16 televised matches. As for now in Impact, she retained her title in a match against ODB at the Sacrifice pay-per-view event on Saturday.