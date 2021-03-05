Deonna Purrazzo On Wanting To Work With Women in WWE & AEW

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast.

The reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion spoke about Impact’s women’s division and wanting to work with several competitors in WWE and AEW. Video of the full episode can be found below.

Purrazzo touted the depth of Impact’s knockouts division. “There are so many of those matches with Impact and our roster right now,” she said. “The first person that comes to mind is Tasha Steelz just because we’ve traveled together, trained together, and I just think it’s come full circle for us to be in the same company at the same time. So, first and foremost, it’s always Tasha.”

She also named Kiera Hogan, Naveah and Tenille Dashwood as standouts.

I love WOMEN’S WRESTLING as much as the next person… But being a WOMEN’S WRESTLER has give me the confidence to LOVE MYSELF just as much. ?? pic.twitter.com/7BVgNXWlm2 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) March 5, 2021

Deonna Purrazzo on WWE’s Four Horsewomen

Purrazzo spoke of a women’s dream match featuring herself, Britt Baker, Chelsea Green and Karen Q vs. WWE’s Four Horsewomen.

“I feel like it’s a cliche answer, but I also feel like each of us individually have like a dream match with these people. So, I feel like us four versus the Four Horsewomen – Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky [Lynch] – those four. I think we each would like to wrestle one day or if that opportunity presented itself, it would be a dream match for us. So I’m gonna go with that, whether that’s cliche or not.”

Impact & AEW

Finally, Impact Wrestling’s partnership with AEW opens up the possibility for several inter-promotional matches. Purrazzo has been vocal about wanting to wrestle AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. She’d also like to work with her best friend, Dr. Brit Baker, in some capacity.

“I’ve not been shy about wanting to have champion vs. champion against Hikaru Shida. I would absolutely love that. I think she’s absolutely phenomenal. She’s kind of been just this strong champion and fixture of their women’s division in AEW. I would absolutely love that if we’re going to do crossover with women. Obviously, Britt Baker is my best friend, so I don’t want to wrestle her, but I’d love to tag with her.”

Check out the full episode embedded below: