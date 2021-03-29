Gable Steveson: “I’m Going To Be The Biggest Star WWE Has Ever Had”

Earlier this month, The University of Minnesota’s Gable Steveson won the NCAA wrestling title at 285lbs and then proceeded to do a giant backflip on the mat. He followed that up by Tweeting a “waving hand emoji” at Vince McMahon.

Steveson Tweeted out yesterday that he plans on being the biggest star WWE has ever had:

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

Gable’s brother, Bobby Steveson, has already reported to the WWE Performance Center.

The Steveson Brothers and Brock Lesnar

University of Minnesota alumni Brock Lesnar has trained with both Steveson brothers at their school. Clips of Lesnar training with the brothers can be seen below:

Clips of Gable competing recently can be viewed in the Tweets below:

Gable Steveson. 285 lbs National Champion. 20-years old pic.twitter.com/Kvu1PgTWAX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 21, 2021

Triple H has also posed for one of his famed pictures with Bobby Steveson.

Gable spoke about his relationship with Brock Lesnar during an interview with Gopher Sports.

“My relationship with Brock has been awesome. It’s outstanding that a guy like that has noticed me and has gone out of his way to be there for me and guide me in the right direction. We all know who Brock is on TV, but behind everything else, he is a nice person and he has done some amazing things for me.”