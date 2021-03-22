Gable Steveson Tweets At Vince McMahon Following NCAA Title Win

The University of Minnesota’s Gable Steveson celebrated winning the NCAA wrestling title at 285 lbs by doing a giant flip on the mat. He then took to Twitter to send a message to WWE‘s Vince McMahon.

Gable’s brother Bobby Steveson is already training at the WWE Performance Center. University of Minnesota alumni Brock Lesnar has trained with both Steveson brothers as well.

Gable Steveson’s WWE Ambitions

Steveson spoke to Gopher Sports about his relationship with Brock Lesnar.

- Advertisement -

“My relationship with Brock has been awesome. It’s outstanding that a guy like that has noticed me and has gone out of his way to be there for me and guide me in the right direction. We all know who Brock is on TV, but behind everything else, he is a nice person and he has done some amazing things for me.”

In the same interview, Steveson spoke about his WWE ambitions.

“This is a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. Everybody grew up watching WWE when they were young, I know I watched it. It’s just been a lifelong dream of mine.”

Steveson also said he hopes to be a “Paul Heyman Guy” during his time with WWE.

“Every great spokesperson needs its next public figure. Some day, I wish that I can be that next public figure for [Heyman].”