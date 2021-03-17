Impact Announces Hardcore Justice Event On April 10th

Impact Wrestling is building to a big Rebellion PPV on April 24th, 2021. 2 weeks before that event, Impact will present Hardcore Justice on the Impact plus streaming service on April 10th, 2021.

The event was announced last night on Impact’s weekly show on AXS TV and Twitch. Tommy Dreamer and Scott D’Amore were discussing Impact having lost their tag titles to a team from NJPW and the possibility of losing the world championship to an AEW wrestler when the event was announced. Scott D’Amore told Dreamer he can book the whole card for April 10th. Dreamer then handed D’Amore a piece of paper with the entire match card already written out. Fans weren’t able to see what matches Dreamer has planned, but D’Amore was very impressed with what he saw.

BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event will be #HardcoreJustice on Saturday April 10th, with a card presented by @THETOMMYDREAMER! pic.twitter.com/5t83ZEWcml — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021

While Dreamer is booking the card in storyline, he’s also a key member of Impact’s current creative team. In a report from the Wrestling Observer last month, it was revealed that Jimmy Jacobs heads up the creative team (reporting to D’Amore) with Tommy Dreamer and Robert Evans contributing.

Upcoming Impact Wrestling Schedule

Next week:

X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs TJP

Ace Austin (c) vs TJP Deonna Purrazzo vs Jazz

Karl Anderson vs Eddie Edwards

Hardcore Justice – April 10th, 2021

Tommy Dreamer to book card.

Rebellion – April 24th, 2021