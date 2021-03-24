Impact Results (3/23): Kenny Omega Is Back

Kenny Omega returned to Impact Wrestling this week. He and Don Callis are gearing up for the Rebellion PPV where Omega will face Rich Swann.

Impact 3/23 Quick Results:

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jazz X-Division Championship

TJP defeated Ace Austin (c) via DQ – Austin retains title Rohit Raju defeated Fallah Bah Trey Miguel defeated Acey Romero Karl Anderson defeated Eddie Edwards

Kenny Omega and Don Callis Return

Don Callis informed Kenny Omega that Impact Wrestling is his home this week. They spoke about soon he would be standing there as the Impact World Champion after he beats Rich Swann. During the promo, Callis listed off all the wrestlers that Omega was better than, and Omega interrupted to ensure that Kota Ibushi‘s name was mentioned.

They both praised Rich Swann but also noted that Omega hit Swann with the 1-Winged Angel at Hard to Kill and pinned him 1-2-3. They played a promo package of Omega hitting his move on multiple opponents, including Swann. Omega played up that nobody has kicked out of the move.

Callis talked about how despite being an executive with Impact Wrestling, his top priority is helping to secure Omega’s legacy.

FinJuice Sends The Good Brothers A Message From Japan

Karl Anderson faced Eddie Edwards in the main event this week. The finish of the match came when Doc Gallows caused a distraction from the ring apron and then hit Edwards in the head with a chair as the ref was out of position. This allowed Anderson to hit a spine buster and pick up the win.

After the match, Finjuice appeared on the big screen from Japan. They were both in the recent New Japan Cup, with Finlay making it to the semi-finals. They took a few shots at the former champions before the show went off the air previewing their title match at Rebellion.

Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan Preview AEW Dynamite

The two Tonys were joined by Don Callis and Kenny Omega this week. Callis and Omega spoke about Omega’s match against Matt Sydal tonight on Dynamite and then left before the ad was done. Khan and Schiavone then ran down the rest of tonight’s card.

Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Tay Conti

The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) & Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood & Shawn Spears) (w/Tully Blanchard)

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

TNT Championship

Darby Allin (c) vs. John Silver

Darby Allin (c) vs. John Silver AEW World Title Eliminator Match

Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal) vs. Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis)

TJP Beats Ace Austin Via DQ

Ace Austin retained his X-Division Championship this week against the former champion TJP but only because he lost via disqualification. The finish of the match came when TJP hit a Detonation Kick then the Mamba Splash and appeared to have the match won. Madman Fulton ran in and broke up the pin, however, saving the title for Austin.

After the match, Josh Alexander made the save and prevented Austin and Fulton from delivering a post-match attack on TJP.

Sami Callihan Saves Trey Miguel?

Trey Miguel picked up a win over Acey Romero this week after delivering a top-rope meteora. Larry D then attacked Trey after the match but surprisingly, Sami Callihan made the save. Callihan has been berating Trey for weeks and neither Matt Striker nor D’Lo Brown could make sense of why he prevented Team XXXL’s attack.

Deonna Purrazzo Defeats Jazz With Help From Susan’s Shoe

Jazz had a chance to put herself in a position to challenge for the Knockouts title this week when she faced the champion in non-title action. Purrazzo had Susan with her at ringside, however, and that would prove to be the difference here.

The finish of the match came when Susan helped Purrazzo by putting her foot on the bottom rope to break up a pin attempt. This led to Jordynne Grace charging at Susan but missing and hitting the ring post. Jazz then reached through the ring ropes to grab at Susan but the former Su Yung then hit her with a shoe. This allowed Purrazzo to roll up Jazz and get the 3-count.

Swinger’s Palace Returns

“White Meat Babyface” Johnny Swinger has his own casino now. Swinger’s Palace was back this week on Impact. There appears to be some sketchiness with the casino’s business dealings, however. Alisha Edwards, John E Bravo, and others appeared in a promo ad for the casino this week. Swinger got the money to open the casino when he acquired a roll of cash that had been bouncing back and forth between Hernandez, Fallah Bah, and a few others.

Matt Cardona Challenges Brian Myers To A Match

Cardona and Brian Myers are long-time friends and tag partners. Myers does not seem happy that Cardona signed with Impact after he did, however. Cardona took part in a sit-down interview this week and challenged his podcast co-host to a match.

Rohit Raju Uses A Handful Of Trunks To Gain The Victory

Backstage before this match, Rohit Raju was harping on Fallah Bah for having lost all of his money at Swinger’s Palace. It looked as though Fallah was going to get a measure of revenge on Raju in this match but ultimately it would be the former Desi Hit Squad member who would pick up the win. The finish of the match came when Raju used a crucifix pinning combination with a handful of trunks to get the win.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next week, James Storm will wrestle in his 1000th match under the Impact/TNA banner. He’ll face another longtime Impact/TNA guy, Eric Young.

Next week on Impact Wrestling: