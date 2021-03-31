Impact Results (3/30): James Storm Dedicates 1000th Match To Bob Ryder

Impact Wrestling on 3/30 featured James Storm’s 1000th match in the promotion as he faced Eric Young. We also saw some important matches booked for April 10th’s Hardcore Justice event.

Impact Wrestling 3/30 Quick Results:

Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) defeated Havok & Nevaeh Sami Callihan defeated Larry D Brian Myers defeated Suicide Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated TJP & Josh Alexander James Storm defeated Eric Young

James Storm Defeats Eric Young In His 1000th Impact/TNA Match

In a pre-match interview earlier in the show, James Storm dedicated this match to Bob Ryder, who co-founded the company and passed away in November. Storm was then joined by his old tag-team partner Chris Harris for a quick reunion as Chris Sabin and Jake Something looked on.

Storm would need his allies’ help to fend off Young’s Violent By Design faction during the match. The end of the match came as a giant brawl erupted on the outside, while inside the ring Young attempted to use his old-school hockey goalie mask as a weapon but Storm landed his Last Call Superkick and got the win.

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Attack Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Eddie Edwards

When Impact Wrestling makes the move to Thursday nights next week, Kenny Omega will wrestle on the show for the first time. It will be Omega and the Good Brothers going up against Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards. We got a preview of the match this week. Don Callis had approached Willie Mack in the back and was showing him a video of Kenny Omega using the 1-Winged Angel. This brought out Rich Swann who confronted Callis. Swann was then attacked from behind and Omega and the Good Brothers took it to Swann and Mack. Eddie Edwards then came in to fight on the babyface side, however, and sent the heels packing.

Jazz To Put Career On The Line In Knockouts Title Match

Tommy Dreamer is putting the match card together for Hardcore Justice on April 10th. He announced this week that Jazz will face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title on the show. Dreamer said that Jazz needs to put something up in the match to which Jazz suggested her career. Dreamer said she didn’t need to do that but Jazz insisted. With that, we have a career vs title match between Jazz and Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice.

Dreamer also announced that there will be a multi-woman scramble match with the winner earning a Knockouts title shot. All weapons will be legal, Dreamer mentioned, though Alisha Edwards still had trouble understanding.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Run Down Dynamite Lineup

The two Tonys were back this week. They ran down the lineup for AEW Dynamite but also made special mention of the match between Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian as the two had several matches while with Impact/TNA.

Exhibition Match

Referee: Arn Anderson

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian & Miro(w/Penelope Ford)

Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny(w/Vickie Guerrero)

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) & Laredo Kid

MJF gives a present to the Pinnacle

Nevaeh Turns On Havok

Havok and Nevaeh dropped their 3rd match to Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz this week. Fire N Flava defeated the team in the finals of the Knockouts tournament, then again in a Texas Tornado match at No Surrender, and now again on last night’s show. After the match, Nevaeh evidently was fed up with all the losing. After weeks of teasing, the team finally imploded when Nevaeh attacked Havok from behind. She was heard yelling “I thought I was the weak link” during the melee as the segment came to a close.

Trey Miguel Doesn’t Return the Favor For Sami Callihan

Last week, Sami Callihan rescued Trey Miguel from a beatdown from Team XXXL. This week, Sami Callihan defeated Larry D in singles action. After the match, Acey Romero attacked Callihan from behind. Trey would not return the favor for Callihan, however, and simply allowed the 2-on-1 to take place. Callihan seems pleased with this for some reason.

Later in the show, Callihan confronted Trey in the back. He said he wants the two of them to team against Team XXXL and that he wants to be Trey’s mentor.

Brian Myers Turns Down Matt Cardona’s Challenge

Brian Myers picked up a win this week over Suicide. After the match, he got on the microphone to address Matt Cardona challenging him to a match last week. Myers turned down Cardona’s challenge and said that despite their long history together, Cardona isn’t part of Myers’ plans in Impact Wrestling.

TJP and Josh Alexander Can’t Get Along In Loss To Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton picked up the win in tag action this week over TJP and Josh Alexander. TJP and Alexander had difficulty working with each other throughout the match and that would ultimately cost them. TJP hit a Mamba splash on Austin but then he and Alexander began arguing over who the legal man was. This allowed Austin to roll up TJP for the win.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week (Thursday, April 8th)

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Willie Mack, Rich Swann, & Eddie Edwards

Hardcore Justice (April 10th)

Career vs Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Jazz

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Jazz Multi-Woman Scramble Match For Knockouts Title Shot

Rebellion (April 25th)