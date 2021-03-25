Kane Reacts To HOF News, Comments On Undertaker Possibly Inducting Him

The Undertaker broke the news of Kane’s Hall Of Fame induction to the Big Red Monster in an emotional segment on The Bump and many believe that it would be fitting for the dead man to induct him during the ceremony as well.

The devil’s favorite demon spoke to Sports Illustrated after the big announcement and said that he would have never believed that he would be going into Hall Of Fame one day during his Isaac Yankem days.

Kane also revealed his reaction to the big news and claimed that it’s the greatest honor of his entire pro wrestling career. He said that it’s a tremendous honor which he is still trying to process:

“This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career, there have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I’m still trying to process.”

Kane was then asked the question everyone has in mind and when questioned about Taker possibly inducting him, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on anything, this is all so new. I’m just so grateful for this honor.”

The former world champion is the fourth name to be announced for the Hall Of Fame class of 2021 and he will be inducted alongside people like Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly and The Great Khali.