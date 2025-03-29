Kane Reveals WWE Moment That Made Him Feel Like A Superstar For First Time

Kane has revealed the moment when he first felt like he had made it in wrestling.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Outkick. He discussed things such as a potential charity wrestling match with Tim Walz, how he got signed to WWE, and more.

During the interview, Kane was asked when he first realized that the Big Red Monster gimmick was the opportunity that he had been looking for in wrestling. The 57-year-old claimed that he knew it was going to be big on the night of his debut:

“It was my debut at St Louis at the In Your House Bad Blood pay-per-view when I came out, ripped the cell door off during Shawn Michaels and Undertaker match. That was the first time that I actually really felt like a superstar. I’ll never forget just walking out, the music is playing but for a moment, there was…that was it. I mean just the entire arena was in shock. You could hear a pin drop. 15,000 people weren’t making a sound until they kind of intuitively, I guess, realized what was going on.”

They Had To Figure It Out Themself: Kane

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that the reaction was made possible due to the storyline everyone else had built for months before the PPV, leading to his unforgettable debut:

“We always think about Vince doing that ‘That’s gotta be Kane’ thing. We have to understand that was only going out to the audience watching on pay-per-view. That wasn’t going out to the people there at the event. So again, they had to figure it out themselves, and then within 30 seconds, they had. They were all thinking themselves, ‘That’s gotta be Kane.'”

