Mustafa Ali Says His PCL Tear Will Not Require Surgery

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is currently dealing with a knee injury.

During a Twitter Q&A session earlier this month, the former Retribution leader revealed that he tore his PCL. He called the situation incredibly frustrating.

On Tuesday, he provided an update on his condition. Although PCL tears often require surgery, Mustafa Ali says he does not foresee going under the knife any time soon.

He wrote, “To clear some confusion, I am not getting surgery in the foreseeable future. I’ll be okay”

Thanks. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 24, 2021

Ali has been feuding with United States Champion Riddle in recent weeks.

WWE Superstars commonly wrestle through injuries. However, doing so involves the risk of further aggravation. Ali wrestles a high-flying style and a bad knee can seriously limit one’s mobility.

We do not know how badly Ali’s PCL is damaged, but full reconstruction typically requires 9-12 months of recovery time. This is a layoff any wrestler would try to avoid if possible.