Paul Heyman Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Heyman appeared on the latest edition of Talking Smack and spoke about Eric Bischoff being announced as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

“This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well-earned,” Heyman said. “It’s most deserved. The criterion to be in the WWE Hall of Fame is impact upon the industry and it would be very hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make as significant an impact on this industry as almost anybody else in its history.”

“I respect WWE for having the intelligence, and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame. And I congratulate, profoundly congratulate my old rival Eric Bischoff for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.”

Heyman and Bischoff were both in WCW in the early-90s but Heyman was gone by the time Bischoff was promoted to an executive role. More recently, Heyman served as Executive Director of RAW from 2019-2020. Bischoff was Executive Director of Smackdown for a few months in 2019 as well.

“The 1990s in this industry were ruled by Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, and Vincent Kennedy McMahon. And only one of us is still relevant enough to be on television each and every week,” Heyman continued.