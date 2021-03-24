RVD Slated For WWE Hall Of Fame, According To Sabu

ECW legend and former world champion RVD will apparently be going into Hall Of Fame this year, according to his friend and fellow ECW original Sabu.

Sabu recently had an interview with The NWC Show where he talked about a number of different things and also shared his opinion on the WWE Hall Of Fame.

During the interview, he also made some interesting claims saying that RVD is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame during the WrestleMania 37 weekend:

“Hey, Rob Van Dam is getting into the Hall of Fame this year, I think. I wasn’t supposed to say nothing but you can tell people that. Exclusive, right,”

RVD’s WWE career started in 2001, a few months after the closure of ECW. He went on to have a successful WWE career, winning over half a dozen titles in the company before his release in 2007.

The hardcore star returned to the company for a year-long run in 2013. He has made several sporadic appearances since then. The former champion has also been working with the company recently for a WWE Icons episode based on him.

If this news is true, then RVD will be joining Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff in the 2021 class of Hall Of Fame and they will be inducted alongside the 2020 class during the upcoming WrestleMania weekend.