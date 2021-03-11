Possible Unification Match for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

WWE confirmed on last night’s episode of NXT that there would be a two night Takeover event airing on television and on streaming services in April.

NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver would take place over the course of two nights on April 7th and 8th. April 7th is a Wednesday, so the show will air on it’s usual timeslot on USA Network.

The next day’s show will be taking place on WWE Network. The event will air on Peacock for fans in the United States.

Jordan Devlin Returns To NXT

- Advertisement -

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin was confirmed to return to the United States and join the NXT roster. Devlin appeared on camera and confirmed that he will be coming to the USA Network next week, he also mentioned the Takeover special and that the travel ban had been lifted and he could return to the US from Ireland.

Jordan Devlin initially won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at World’s Collide, back in January 2020. Devlin was ‘stripped’ of the title a few months later as he could not defend it. The reasoning for this being that he could not leave Ireland due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this includes the the travel restrictions that were incurred due to the pandemic.

NXT Takeover – Unification Bout

Devlin referred to himself as the ‘real’ Cruiserweight Champion. The Irish Superstar also noted that he was heading to the United States to prove that he is as such.

It is currently being reported that Santos Escobar will face Devlin in a unification bout. Santos Escobar is of course the current Cruiserweight Champion on NXT programming; however Devlin has claimed that he has been the real Champion since January last year.

This bout is currently expected to take place at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

Check out the promo from Devlin below: