Randy Orton Buries Rapper Soulja Boy Again For Talking Trash

Randy Orton and rapper Soulja Boy continue to exchange trash talk on social media.
The beef began earlier this month, when Soulja Boy tweeted that the ‘rap game’ is faker than WWE. Any wrestling fan knows, using the “f word” is a blatant sign of disrespect to the athletes who devote their lives and risk their health for our entertainment.
The tweet got the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Randy Orton. The Viper went off on Soulja Boy. You can see two of his tweets below and their entire exchange from early March here.
Randy Orton RKO’s Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy must have liked the attention he received by the online tussle with Orton, because he’s back at it again. He fired off a few flagrant tweets at WWE and ‘Randy Organ’ Sunday morning:
Randy Orton responded late Sunday night by putting Soulja Boy’s physical size into perspective and saying “you’re welcome” for giving him some attention.