Randy Orton Buries Rapper Soulja Boy Again For Talking Trash

Randy Orton and rapper Soulja Boy continue to exchange trash talk on social media.

The beef began earlier this month, when Soulja Boy tweeted that the ‘rap game’ is faker than WWE. Any wrestling fan knows, using the “f word” is a blatant sign of disrespect to the athletes who devote their lives and risk their health for our entertainment.

Rap game faker than WWE — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

The tweet got the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Randy Orton. The Viper went off on Soulja Boy. You can see two of his tweets below and their entire exchange from early March here.

Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton RKO’s Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy must have liked the attention he received by the online tussle with Orton, because he’s back at it again. He fired off a few flagrant tweets at WWE and ‘Randy Organ’ Sunday morning:

WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap ? use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the shit out dude live. — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021

You a bitch @RandyOrton and I mean that ? pussy — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021

Randy Orton responded late Sunday night by putting Soulja Boy’s physical size into perspective and saying “you’re welcome” for giving him some attention.